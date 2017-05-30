Fire Engulfs Fire Department Gutted with Flooding Not Long Ago

A month to the day after an historic flood gutted the Gainesville Volunteer Fire Department's building at highways 160 and 5 north in Gainesville, a fire has engulfed the building about 2 a.m. Tuesday. At this time, no injuries have been reported and it seems unlikely that anything inside the building, including the department's equipment and vehicles, can be saved. The cause of the blaze is unknown. Gainesville fire chief Ed Doiron was heard on the radio requesting that the state fire marshal be contacted.