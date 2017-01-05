KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A federal judge sentenced a suburban Kansas City woman to eight years in prison without parole for embezzling millions of dollars from her employer.

Jane Barnes, of Lee's Summit also was ordered Yesterday to pay $5.29 million in restitution.

Barnes pleaded guilty in August to embezzling from ACI Boland Architects, where she was an officer manager. She committed fraud hundreds of times over 10 years.

Prosecutors say she used the payroll system to pay herself unauthorized amounts above her salary and increased her salary without authorization. She also created payroll checks to herself and forged the signature of a company's partner to deposit them in her bank.

Barnes used the stolen money to travel, buy cars, furnish her house, eat out and gave money to relatives.