Executives Sign Contract to Include Kansas City in Prescription Drug Monitoring

Executives from Jackson and St. Louis counties signed a contract yesterday, to include the Kansas City area in a prescription drug monitoring database. Missouri is the only state in the country without a statewide program to track opioid prescriptions, because of opposition in the state legislature.

Susan Whitmore of the Kansas City anti-addiction group FirstCall says there are no legal consequences if a patient is flagged by the database. Instead, she says it’s a way for them to get help.

It allows a doctor to see if a patient has prescriptions through another doctor. So they can make an informed decision about what to prescribe.

Jackson County will pay up to 28-thousand dollars a year to participate in the system. The database is scheduled to go live in April.