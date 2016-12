ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is accused of striking his younger sister with his car after getting drunk. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 53-year-old man and his 39-year-old sister were drinking together Monday night when he became irate and assaulted her. Police say the man left in a vehicle, returned, and struck his sister with the car. The woman is hospitalized in critical condition. The brother was arrested but formal charges have not been filed.