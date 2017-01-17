Driver Overturns 28-Year-Old Man on Four-Wheeler

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old man died after a four-wheeler he was riding on overturned. The 52-year-old driver of the vehicle involved in the accident on Sunday was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, manslaughter and assault. The patrol says Michael Phelps, of Hillsboro, was killed when the four-wheeler crashed on a Jefferson County road. The patrol says the vehicle ran off the road and the driver overcorrected. The vehicle slid on wet pavement and then ran off the road again and overturned. Another man riding on the vehicle and the driver were taken to a hospital in serious condition.