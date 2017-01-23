Dr. Cheryl B. Schrader joins The NCAA Division II's highest office

Dr. Cheryl B. Schrader, chancellor of Missouri University of Science and Technology, has been selected to serve as a representative to the NCAA Division II Presidents Council.

The Presidents Council is Division II’s highest governance office. Its members are charged with setting the strategic direction for the division in all areas, including the division’s financial affairs and championships administration. The Presidents Council is also the primary sponsor of legislative proposals at the NCAA

Mark Mullin, director of athletics at Missouri S&T say He is extremely pleased that Chancellor Schrader has been appointed to the NCAA Division II Presidents Council, this is a great honor, not only for her, but for our campus as well. She is committed to excellence in academics, athletics and service, and will be an outstanding addition to the Presidents Council.”

Schrader says She’s deeply honored for this appointment and looks forward to helping all of NCAA Division II athletics, by continuously improving for the benefit of our outstanding student-athletes,”

Schrader joined Missouri S&T as chancellor in April 2012. In her role on the Presidents Council, she will represent Region 3. The region includes the Great Lakes Valley Conference, of which Missouri S&T is a member.