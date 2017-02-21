The Debate Over Transgender Bathrooms Comes to Missouri

The debate over which bathrooms transgender students can use is coming to Missouri. St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin reports that a public hearing is scheduled over a Senate proposal tomorrow/Tuesday:

They’re called “bathroom bills,” measures that require transgender people to use restrooms that correspond to their biological sex as stated on a birth certificate. North Carolina was the first to adopt such a law and Texas lawmakers are considering one this session.

The North Carolina and Texas measures affect all publicly owned places and all people regardless of age.

The bill in front of a Missouri Senate committee would only apply to kindergartners through 12th graders at public schools. The measure also would allow K-12 schools to provide alternate facilities for students who identify as transgender

Supporters say it’s needed for the safety and comfort of all students. Opponents argue it’s discriminatory and could violate a transgender student’s right to privacy.

In Jefferson City, I’m Marshall Griffin, St. Louis Public Radio.

A similar bill was filed in the Missouri Senate last year but didn’t get a public hearing.