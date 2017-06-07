Cybersecurity Expert Named Missouri S&T Computer Science Chair

Dr. George Markowsky, a computer science professor at the University of Maine with a background in entrepreneurship, international education and cybersecurity research, has been named chair of the Missouri University of Science and Technology computer science department.

Markowsky is founding chair of the computer science department at Maine, where he’s been a faculty member since 1984 and initially led that academic unit for six years.

Outside the classroom, Markowsky was founding president of the Maine Software Developers Association. He serves on the board of a local nonprofit, working to bring high-speed internet to the communities surrounding the university and consults internationally on emergency preparedness initiatives.

Markowsky says. “He is excited to lead such an outstanding department and greatly looks forward to working with its students and faculty.”

Markowksy succeeds Dr. Sajal Das, who will remain on the Missouri S&T faculty.