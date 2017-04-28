Curators Approve Update of Missouri S&T Campus Master Plan

Improved athletics facilities, a new clearly defined “arrival district” off of U.S. Highway 63, student housing and academic districts, and continued growth of corporate partnerships with further development of Innovation Park are all planned changes at Missouri University of Science and Technology, as outlined in an updated Campus Master Plan.

The University of Missouri System Board of Curators approved the updated plan during its meeting on the Missouri S&T campus on Thursday, April 27.

The Campus Master Plan is designed to guide Missouri S&T’s long-range physical development over the next 20 years. It was guided by the themes of Missouri S&T’s strategic plan with three primary drivers: to improve safety along U.S. Highway 63, to renovate and right-size facilities to improve use, and to reduce deferred maintenance.