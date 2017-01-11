ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say conservation officers have found what appear to be dismembered human remains in a burn pile in eastern Missouri.

KSDK-TV reports that the discovery was made Yesterday afternoon in a wooded public access area near the confluence of the Meramec and Bourbeuse Rivers in Franklin County. It set off a search that involved boats and cadaver dogs.

Sheriff Steve Pelton says it's likely the victim was dismembered somewhere else and that the remains were brought near the river and set on fire. The remains have been sent to the medical examiner's office. No details were immediately known, including the victim's gender.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said there are no missing person reports in the county, but reports from the surrounding areas are being searched for potential matches.