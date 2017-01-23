Congregation Returns to Church Six Months After Arson Fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Six months after a St. Louis church was badly damaged in an arson fire, the congregation has returned home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that services took place Sunday at the Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church for the first time since the building was nearly destroyed in a fire in July. More than 100 members worshipped in the refurbished sanctuary.

The fire was the most serious of several summer crimes that targeted St. Louis churches, though damage at most of the other churches was limited to graffiti. The fire at the Greater St. Paul church caused $200,000 in damage.