College Student Gets Probation for Terrorist Threats

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) - An 18-year-old Missouri man accused of making terrorist threats and bringing a bomb-like device to Crowder College was placed on probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.

The Joplin Globe reports Anthony Volkman, of Lockwood, pleaded guilty Yesterday to a misdemeanor count of making a terrorist threat.

Prosecutors say Volkman was taking courses at the two-year college based in Neosho in December 2015 when he made hand gestures suggesting shooting other students in the school's cafeteria. The following night, he parked his vehicle in a dormitory parking lot and made similar threats to students. Officers who responded found a plastic bag that held wires connected to canisters.

Investigators determined the bag didn't contain explosive materials but the college canceled classes for a day during the investigation.