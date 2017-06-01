Chinese Company to Open First US Site in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - The largest animal vaccine company in China plans to open its first U.S. location in Manhattan.

Kansas State announced Wednesday that Jinyu Bio-technology Co. will open research labs and offices at the university's office park sometime next year.

The company will research and design of vaccines for pigs and cattle. It also will develop educational materials for Chinese companies and veterinarians. For now, it will employ four to six scientists.

Jinyu Chairman Chongyu Zhang said the company believes Manhattan and Kansas State are leaders in animal health research that is relevant around the world.

The company also was attracted to Manhattan by its connection with the KC Animal Health Corridor, which is home to more than 300 animal health companies stretching from Manhattan to Columbia, Missouri.