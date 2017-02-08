Ceremony to Mark Anniversary of U.S. Entry into WWI Planned in Kansas City

WASHINGTON (AP) - A ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering World War I is planned in Kansas City at the nation's official tribute to the fighting.

The commission organizing the April 6 ceremony says dignitaries from the U.S. and other counties will be invited.

Congress agreed in 2014 to give the city's landmark national status, designating it as a "national memorial" for World War I. Before then, it had the designation of being the "national museum" for the war.

The site features a tower that rises 217 feet into the skyline. Underneath is a museum that tells the story of the war that claimed 116,516 American lives. The museum's collection includes period weaponry and uniforms, as well as life-size recreated trenches.