Central Missouri Police Chief Suing to be Reinstated

STURGEON, Mo. (AP) - A fired central Missouri police chief is suing to get his job back.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Greg Halderman's Boone County lawsuit asks for a judge's review of the March 27 decision by Sturgeon's governing board to oust him.

Sturgeon administrators said Halderman was justly removed because of alleged alcohol abuse, inappropriate comments to a female, and supposed verbal abuse of three suspects in jail.

Halderman has admitted to responding to a call and going to interrogate suspects at the jail after drinking alcohol, but he said in both instances he had had only one beer.

He insists he was fired for refusing to do a background check on a black mayoral candidate.

Sturgeon's city attorney says the city will defend any challenge of Halderman's ouster.