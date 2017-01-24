Celebration of Nations Committee wins Annual Achievement Award for 2017

Rolla, MO -- The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce presented the Celebration of Nations Committee at Missouri University of Science and Technology with its Annual Achievement Award for 2017. The award, which recognizes the committee for its efforts in growing the annual Celebration of Nations event, was presented during the chamber’s 97th annual awards banquet,

The Annual Achievement Award recognizes exceptional service by an individual or group of people for efforts to recruit and coordinate volunteers while significantly contributing to the Chamber of Commerce and the Rolla community over the past year.

September 2016 was the seventh consecutive year that Missouri S&T, in collaboration with the city of Rolla, has hosted Celebration of Nations in downtown Rolla. This event is one of the largest multi-cultural, family-friendly events in mid Missouri.

Created in 2010, Celebration of Nations allows the campus and the community to come together to taste different international cuisines, create multicultural arts and crafts and experience cultural entertainment. It is coordinated by Missouri S&T’s department of international and cultural affairs.

The eighth annual Celebration of Nations will be held Saturday, Sept. 30. For more information visit nations.mst.edu.

Courtesy of S&T Marketing and Communications