Care Providers say Medicaid Cuts will Shift Costs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - In-home care providers say that proposed cuts to a Missouri Medicaid program providing in-home care to the elderly and people with disabilities will end up shifting costs to hospital visits.

Gov. Eric Greitens last week proposed cutting $52 million from state revenue to a home and community based services program. The service provides an in-home care provider to help people with cooking, cleaning, bathing and organizing medicine.

The cuts would require people to show a greater level of need to qualify for in-home and nursing home care.

Care providers say that without someone to help the elderly or disabled with organizing medicines or cooking meals, they could end up in the hospital.