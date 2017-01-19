Campain Life Missouri Hopes Attorney General Will Enforce Abortion Laws

Missouri’s attorney general would have primary jurisdiction to enforce the state’s abortion laws under a bill moving through the state Senate. Samuel Lee of the group Campaign Life Missouri testified in favor of the measure today before a state senate committee. He says some local prosecutors choose NOT to prosecute cases involving abortion:

“Maybe there was no crime committed or maybe it was a political decision not to go after Planned Parenthood…I don’t really know, but these decisions do sometimes come down to a political decision.”

Allison Dreith from the group NARAL Pro-Choice, testified against the bill, saying it would only increase policing against abortion providers. Another bill being considered would ban abortions based on race, gender, or whether the fetus has Down syndrome.