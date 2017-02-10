California Man Admits to $460,000 Bank Fraud Scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A California man admitted in federal court that he was involved in a nearly $460,000 bank fraud scheme that involved depositing stolen checks in banks in several states, including Missouri.

Federal prosecutors say 61-year-old Michael Keefe White, of Winnetka, California pleaded guilty Yesterday to bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.

White admitted he obtained checks stolen from the mail, then used counterfeit identification to open bank accounts in Missouri and other states. He then deposited the stolen checks and counterfeit checks modeled from the stolen checks into those accounts. White then withdrew or wire transferred the money out of the account.

The specific bank fraud to which White pleaded guilty involved an account at a Parkville, Missouri, bank in which White deposited a $48,700 counterfeit check.