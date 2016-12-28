Boy Hospitalized After Fall Through School's Skylight

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) - A 14-year-old southeast Missouri boy remains hospitalized after falling through a school's skylight. The Kennett Daily Dunklin Democrat reports that the incident happened before 5:30 a.m. Friday. A 16-year-old boy ran to the police department asking for help. Police say the 14-year-old was on the roof of Kennett Middle School when he fell through a skylight over the band room. Officials say they're still piecing together why the two were on the school roof. The boy suffered a back injury in the fall and was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Details about his injuries have not been disclosed. The 16-year-old wasn't hurt.