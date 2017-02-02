Bill to Provide Millions to Scottrade Center Renovations is Passed

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A bill to provide millions of dollars in city money for renovations to the arena that is home to the St. Louis Blues has passed an aldermanic committee after several tries.

The Ways and Means Committee approved the bill Yesterday. The full Board of Aldermen is expected to consider the bill tomorrow.

The Blues are asking St. Louis for $70 million to renovate the Scottrade Center, a city-owned building constructed in the early 1990s. Blues officials say that without an upgrade, they'll struggle to attract big-time events like NCAA tournament games and college wrestling championships.