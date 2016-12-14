"Better Late then Never" Lottery Winner Claims Prize With Two Days to Spare

BRIDGETON, Mo. (AP) - The saying, "Better late than never" certainly applies to Hensley Hall Jr. of suburban St. Louis, who claimed a $405,000 Missouri Lottery prize just two days before it expired.

The Missouri Lottery says Hall, of Bridgeton, bought a winning ticket for the Show Me Cash game at a Schnucks Market for the June 6 drawing by matching all five numbers -- 11, 13, 32, 33 and 35. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize and this one was due to expire Dec. 3. Hall claimed it on Dec. 1.