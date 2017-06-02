Auto Theft Suspect Arrested After Becoming Trapped in SUV

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man charged with vehicle theft is behind bars after he became trapped in a sport utility vehicle with broken doors and was confronted by the armed owners.

The Daily Star-Journal reports that 19-year-old Thomas Ortiz, of Warrensburg, was inside the 20-year-old vehicle when police responded Monday. The SUV's doors need a key to be opened from the inside.

Owner Peter Frederick says he initially attempted to get Ortiz out of the vehicle before coming to "my senses." Peter Frederick told Ortiz to keep his hands on the dash and called for his wife, Neena Frederick, to bring a gun when Ortiz moved them.

Police say she fired two warning shots into the air.

Ortiz's attorney didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.