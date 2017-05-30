Authorities Search for Female Inmate From Webster County

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Southwest Missouri authorities are searching for a female inmate who climbed through a bathroom vent to escape from jail.

Webster County Sheriff's Detective Rick Hamilton says 27-year-old Carrie Crowe escaped Thursday from the jail.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Crowe was discovered missing during inmate count Thursday morning. She apparently removed a cover from the bathroom vent and climbed through an opening that was about 16 inches by 8 inches and 8 inches deep.

Crowe is white, brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5-feet-3-inches and weighs about 130 pounds.

She currently has an active parole absconder warrant with several potential pending charges out of multiple jurisdictions.