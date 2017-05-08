Arkansas Governor Adds Counties to Disaster List

HINDSVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Sen. John Boozman and Reps. Rick Crawford and French Hill in a helicopter tour of flooded northeast Arkansas to view what Crawford called a terrible situation.

Storms that began April 26 led to what Hutchinson said Sunday were nine deaths and an estimated $21 million in damage, not including damage to agriculture.

Perdue said at a news conference after Sunday's aerial tour that county and state officials will provide damage estimates to both the Federal Emergency Management Agency and to the agriculture department and he promised to expedite as quickly as possible any requests for federal assistance.

Hutchinson has declared 36 counties and the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock as disaster areas because of the storms.