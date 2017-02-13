American Civil Liberties Union Sees Surge in New Members and Donations

NEW YORK (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union says it is suddenly awash in donations and new members as it does battle with President Donald Trump over the extent of his constitutional authority.

The nearly century-old organization says membership has more than doubled since the election to nearly 1.2 million, and almost $80 million in online contributions have poured in.

That includes a record $24 million surge over two days after Trump banned people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The boost to the ACLU's $220 million budget will allow it to spend more on its state operations. The organization says that became critical after some legislatures took Trump's election as a license to promote anti-immigrant, anti-civil rights and anti-abortion legislation.