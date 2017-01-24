Alaskan Publisher Named Executive of Columbia Daily Tribune

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The publisher of Alaska's Juneau Empire newspaper has been named the new top executive of the Columbia Daily Tribune in Missouri.

The Daily Tribune says GateHouse Media Inc. announced Yesterday its selection of 37-year-old Rustan Burton.

He succeeds interim publisher Mark Hinueber, who had been at the Tribune's helm since GateHouse acquired the newspaper last October.

Burton has been the Juneau Empire's publisher for more than three years.

The Tribune reports that Burton will make the 3,100-mile move to Columbia with his wife and four children at the end of the school year.

An Idaho native, Burton has been in the newspaper industry for nine years after having been a real estate investor.