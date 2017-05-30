Actor Robert Downey Jr. Praises Maryville for Pleasant Surprise

MARYVILLE, Missouri – In a radio interview, Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr took a few moments to praise Maryville, Missouri residents for helping him after his rental car encountered a mechanical issue as he was passing through the city recently:

Robert Downey says he was just leaving Maryville, Missouri when his car began to overheat. He pulled over to the side of the road and noticed there were a couple of cars pulling up behind him. They asked if he needed any help, and one of them offered that he had a brother who owns a tow truck. A few minutes later it showed up and they towed it in to get fixed.

The good Samaritans then offered to take Downey to get lunch, while the car is getting fixed. They drove Downey to center of town to as he describes, “the finest dining spot in all of Maryville, with one heck of a great sandwich.

Here is the kicker, the Good Samaritans had no idea who Robert Downey Jr. was. It made his day, and he went on to say, “I’m telling you, these people in Maryville are the real deal. If I ever retire, I’m moving there!” he said with a laugh.

Downey Jr added later, “You have to understand, this is something that would have never happened in L.A.! So yeah… that’s my story about Maryville, Missouri. It’s nice to know that there are still places like this in America.”