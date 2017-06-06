Actor Alan Cumming Pleads for the Release of Chimpanzees in Missouri Sanctuary

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Actor Alan Cumming is asking a Missouri facility, housing a chimpanzee named Tonka and other chimps to be moved to an animal sanctuary.

The British-born actor won a Tony Award for "Cabaret" in 1998 and earned three Emmy nominations for his role in the CBS television drama, "The Good Wife." In 1997, he starred in the movie "Buddy" alongside Tonka.

In a letter to the Missouri Primate Foundation in Festus, Cumming says he recently learned Tonka was living in a cage with little outdoor access.

An attorney for the foundation says Cumming's beliefs about the facility near St. Louis are "outdated and wrong."

The letter was publicly released Monday by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.