7-Year-Old in Deadly Shooting Being Kept on Life Support to Donate Organs

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A relative says a 7-year-old girl who was wounded in a deadly shooting in St. Louis last week is brain dead and being kept on life support until her organs can be harvested.

The girl's great-grandmother, Venita Griffin, said Monday that relatives have been visiting Deniya Irving and saying "goodbye." Griffin says donating the girl's organs would be "a blessing to someone."

Deniya's parents - 24-year-old Jessica Garth and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Derrick Irving - and another man died in the shooting Thursday.

Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole is asking the community for help.