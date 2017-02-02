40-Year-Old Man Charged in Deadly Hit-and-Run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 40-year-old man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Springfield.

Shawn Bouley, of Reeds Spring, was charged Yesterday with leaving the scene of the crash that killed 45-year-old Bradley Bizzle. No attorney was listed for him in online court records.

Police said in a news release that Bizzle died at a hospital after he was struck Jan. 22 while crossing a street. The vehicle that hit Bizzle was found the next day.

Police Lt. Grant Dorrell said earlier that the evidence indicates Bizzle wasn't walking in a crosswalk but between two crosswalks in the middle of the street when he was hit. Police say the investigation is ongoing.