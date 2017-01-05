$40 million in state tax credits requested to help fund the project

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - After meeting with investors in a proposed St. Louis soccer stadium, Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens still opposes spending state money for the project.

Senior adviser Austin Chambers said Greitens met Yesterday in Jefferson City with members of the group SC STL.

The group is seeking to build a $200 million soccer stadium downtown in hopes of attracting a Major League Soccer expansion team.

The group wanted $40 million in state tax credits to help fund the project.

Greitens previously said using state money for the stadium would amount to "welfare for millionaires."

After an "open, frank and constructive exchange," Austin says Greitens remains unconvinced.

The Republican takes office Monday.