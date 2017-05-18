4 Car Companies Settle Takata Airbag Lawsuit for $553 Million

Plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit over defective Takata airbag inflators have reached a settlement with Toyota, Subaru, Mazda and BMW that's worth $553 million. The plaintiffs filed papers to settle their claims against the companies Thursday, saying the deal covers nearly 16 million vehicles.

The settlement does not cover claims of personal injury or property damage, the plaintiffs, say. The deal is now in the hands of a federal court in Miami.

Here's a breakdown of how many vehicles are in question, and the amount automakers will pay:

Toyota: 9.2 million vehicles; $278,500,000

BMW: 2.3 million vehicles; $131,000,000

Subaru: 2.6 million vehicles; $68,262,257

Mazda: 1.7 million vehicles; $75,805,050

The plaintiffs in the case will continue to pursue their claims against other automakers named in the suit, which include Ford, Honda, and Nissan.

News of the proposed settlement comes months after Takata agreed to pay $1 billion over air bag fraud; three of the company's executives were also criminally charged. That total included $125 million that's earmarked as restitution to people who are physically injured by defective air bag systems.

Defective Takata airbags have been blamed for rupturing and sending dangerous debris into vehicle cabins. As the Two-Way reported at the time of that settlement, "At least 16 deaths, 11 of them in the U.S., have been linked to the defect."

Last summer, at least four automakers acknowledged that they were installing the same type of air bags in new vehicles — equipment whose inflators contain ammonium nitrate but do not include a chemical drying agent — as NPR's Sonari Glinton reported.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has tools for determining which vehicles are affected by the defect at the SaferCar.gov website.

