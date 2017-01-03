HAMILTON, Mo. (AP) - MFA Inc. officials say a $27 million grain-handling facility in northwest Missouri should be ready to open by the summer.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports weather hasn't significantly delayed work on the shuttle-loader operation in rural Caldwell County 5 miles east of Hamilton.

The complex will have capacity for 110 railroad cars and is located near Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

The project will consist of three 80-foot diameter grain silos and one 60-foot silo. The large silos will each have a 560,000 bushel capacity, with the smallest holding 316,000 bushels.

The facility will be able to receive two separate lanes of grain shipments at a pace of 30,000 bushels an hour.