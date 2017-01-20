17-Year-OId Accused of Shooting To Face Murder Charges as Adult

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A teenager accused of shooting and killing a Missouri State University football player during a fight involving the player's sister in Las Vegas is due to face a judge on an adult murder charge.

Authorities said Yesterday the 17-year-old being held in the killing 18-year-old Richard J. Nelson is due in court Today for a hearing at which he's expected to face an open murder charge.

The Associated Press isn't naming him, pending the judge's decision whether he'll be charged as an adult.

The teen's mother is accused of harboring a fugitive after police alleged she hid her son following the Saturday evening shooting.

Nelson was a redshirt freshman last season at Missouri State. Witnesses tell police that he tried to pull someone away from his sister before the shooting.